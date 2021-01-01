Game Day: Americans Look to Bounce Back Tonight in Kansas

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face the Wichita Thunder tonight on the road in the second of a three-game series. The puck drops at 7:05 pm from Intrust Bank Arena.

Wichita dominated the New Year's Eve game outscoring the Americans by five, 7-2. A tough night between the pipes for San Jose product Zach Sawchenko, who gave up all seven goals. Sawchenko had been almost perfect this season allowing just a pair of goals last weekend in back to back wins.

The two goals scored last night by the Americans, were the fewest scored in a game this season. Corey Mackin and Joseph Garreffa provided the only offense for Allen.

The loss on the last day of 2020, ended the Americans four-game winning streak. Before last night's defeat, the club had not lost since December 12th in Tulsa.

The Indy Fuel have the most points in the league with 10 (5-1-0). The Americans are second in the Western Conference with eight points (4-2-0) trailing Indy by two points.

Jesse Mychan, the current ECHL Player of the Week, was held without a point on Thursday night, but remains sixth overall in the league in scoring with six points, and first overall in goals with five. He also leads the league in shots on net with 26.

Americans defenseman Matt Register (Iowa), is fifth overall in the league in plus/minus with a +6.

"It's pretty simple," noted Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "We didn't play well enough, and we made too many mistakes."

The Americans opponent tonight Wichita remains perfect on the season with a 3-0 record. Wichita netminder Mitch Gillam, who picked up the win last night against the Americans, is third overall in the league with 1.60 goals against average, and a 0.957 save percentage.

