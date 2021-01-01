Americans Say Goodbye to 2020 with a Loss to Wichita

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, lost to the Wichita Thunder on New Year's Eve by a score of 7-2, in front of a crowd of 2,215 at Allen Event Center

A wild opening period saw four goals scored, three by the visiting Wichita Thunder. Wichita built a 3-0 lead before the Americans finally found the back of the net. Corey Mackin scored for the second game in a row, his second of the season, to make it a 3-1 game. A power play goal from Joseph Garreffa and Tyler Sheehy at the 15:19 mark. Wichita owned a 3-1 lead after the first period.

The visitors added three more in the second frame with goals from Peter Crinella, Jeremy McKenna and Gordie Green. Wichita built a 6-2 lead after two periods of play, outshooting the Americans by 10, 34 to 24.

They added another in the third period, to extend their lead to five goals on the third of the year from Matteo Gennaro, at the 1:10 mark. That would be it for the scoring, as Wichita ended the Americans four-game winning streak and improved to 3-0 on the season.

"This was not our best effort," said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. "They jumped on us early and we never recovered. You will see a different game tomorrow night."

The teams travel to Wichita for the second of a three-game series tomorrow night at Intrust Bank Arena. Pregame show at 6:45 pm with a 7:05 pm puck drop.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - G. Green

2. WIC - M. Gennaro

3. WIC - J. McKenna

