Game Preview: Spirit vs. Soo Greyhounds

February 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (24-20-1-1) host the Soo Greyhounds (19-26-1-1) on Sunday, February 2nd at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 5:30 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, February 1st where they defeated the Kitchener Rangers 5-4. Ethan Weir scored his first OHL goal and Zayne Parekh had a goal and three assists.

The Soo last played on Friday, January 31st where they fell to the Brantford Bulldogs 6-4. Brady Martin had a goal and two assists and Noel Nordh picked up a goal and an assist.

This Season:

Saginaw and the Soo have faced off five times this season with the Greyhounds winning three out of the five games. The first matchup came on September 27th where the Spirit won 6-4. Michael Misa scored three goals and picked up an assist for Saginaw and Brady Martin had a goal with two assists for the Soo. These teams met again on October 13th where the Greyhounds came out on top 3-2. Justin Cloutier scored a goal and tallied an assist while Soo native Calem Mangone scored for Saginaw. Ten days later they matched up again with the Greyhounds coming out victorious once again. Zayne Parekh recorded two assists and Marco Mignosa had a goal and two assists, leading the Soo to a 5-3 win. On December 4th, Landon Miller shut out the Spirit with 38 saves in a 2-0 Greyhounds victory. A month later, Andrew Oke returned the favor by stopping all 24 shots he faced leading Saginaw to a 5-0 win.

Players to Watch:

Zayne Parekh was named the OHL's defenseman of the month in January prior to last night's puck drop against Kitchener. He followed the honor up by posting his fourth four-point night of the season (1G-3A). Igor Chernyshov has made an immediate impact since his debut on Thursday. In Chernyshov's first two games, he has three goals and an assist. Michael Misa is leading the OHL in points with 86 (40G-46A). Misa tallied a goal and an assist against Kitchener on Saturday which extended his point streak to 12 games (10G-15A-25P).

Marco Mignosa is leading the Greyhounds in points with 46 (19G-27A) in 37 games this season. Justin Cloutier has been a big contributor to the Soo's offense this season. Cloutier currently leads his team in goals with 23 on the season. After a three-point performance on Friday, Brady Martin will look to put up another multi-point game against the Spirit. In 37 games Martin has 19 goals and 20 assists. Goaltender Nolan Lalonde will make his first visit to the Dow Event Center since winning a Memorial Cup with the Spirit last season. Lalonde won 26 games for the Spirit between the regular season and playoffs, including a franchise-record 16-game winning streak. Lalonde has won three games with the Greyhounds since being acquired from Kingston at the trade deadline.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

The Soo's NHL Drafted/Signed Players:

Owen Allard (UTA)

Noel Nordh (UTA)

Landon Miller (DET)

Nolan Lalonde (CBJ, FA)

