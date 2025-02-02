Cloutier Leads Third-Period Explosion, Spirit Beat Soo 5-2

February 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Jacob Cloutier (left) receives congratulations from Saginaw Spirit teammates

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Soo Greyhounds 5-2 on Sunday, February 2nd. Zayne Parekh had a goal and an assist while Jacob Cloutier led the comeback scoring two goals including the game winner. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw recording 23 saves on 25 shots. Nolan Lalonde was the starting goaltender for the Greyhounds tallying 44 saves on 47 shots.

The Greyhounds got the board first as Travis Hayes sent a pass into the slot and found Marco Mignosa who fired a shot into the back of the net. Hayes and Brady Martin got the assists which put the Soo up 1-0 with 2:43 left in the period.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 SOO (Total Shots: 16 - 8)

The Soo lit the lamp again in the second as Jordan Charron tapped a pass from Brady R Smith through the five-hole of Papineau. Brady R Smith and Brady T Smith recorded the assists which gave the Greyhounds a 2-0 lead.

After 2: SAG 0 - 2 SOO (2nd Period Shots: 16 - 11 Totals Shots: 32 - 19)

Dima Zhilkin got the Spirit on the board as he tapped a rebound past Lalonde and into the back of the net. Michael Misa and Zayne Parekh tallied the assists while on a man advantage.

The Spirit tied the game as Carson Harmer found Jacob Cloutier in the slot for a wrist shot over the glove of Lalonde. Harmer and Calem Mangone picked up the assists 7:56 into the third period.

Jacob Cloutier gave Saginaw a 3-2 lead as he buried the puck over the shoulder of Lalonde for his second goal of the game. Sebastien Gervais and Xander Velliaris recorded the assists.

With 3:34 left in the period, the Spirit added on as Zayne Parekh sent a shot from the blueline that found the back of the net. Parekh's 24th of the season gave Saginaw a 4-2 lead. Parekh's assist was his 200th in the OHL, making him the second-fastest (158 games) to hit the milestone in team history (Michael Misa, 148 games).

Kristian Epperson sealed the game as he buried an empty netter with 1:11 remaining. Michael Misa got the assist extending the Spirit lead to 5-2.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 2 SOO (3rd Period Shots: 16 - 6 Total Shots: 48 - 25)

Powerplays: SAG 1/9 SOO 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (23 Saves / 25 Shots W) SOO Nolan Lalonde (44 Saves / 47 Shots L)

Saginaw goes back on the road as they travel to Windsor to face the Spitfires on Wednesday, February 5th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

