Game Day - February 2 - GUE vs. OTT

February 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Sunday hockey in the Royal City.

To purchase Jockstrap tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Royal City Jockstraps Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jett Luchanko

Recently named captain of the Storm for the remainder of the season

Has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 23 games

On a 4-game point streak including 2 multi-point games

Had two assists in his last game

Who to Watch - Ottawa 67's

Luca Pinelli

Has 46 points (28 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games

On a 5-game point streak including 2 multi-point games

Leads the 67's in points and goals

114th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Ottawa 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-1-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Ottawa 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-0-0

Last 5 Years Ottawa 6-1-0-0 Guelph 1-4-1-1

Last 5 Years OTT vs. GUE @ Guelph Ottawa 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-0-1

Last 5 Years OTT vs. GUE @ Ottawa Ottawa 4-0-0-0 Guelph 0-3-1-0

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.