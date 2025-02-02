Game Day - February 2 - GUE vs. OTT
February 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Sunday hockey in the Royal City.
To purchase Jockstrap tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Royal City Jockstraps Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jett Luchanko
Recently named captain of the Storm for the remainder of the season
Has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 23 games
On a 4-game point streak including 2 multi-point games
Had two assists in his last game
Who to Watch - Ottawa 67's
Luca Pinelli
Has 46 points (28 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games
On a 5-game point streak including 2 multi-point games
Leads the 67's in points and goals
114th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Ottawa 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-1-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Ottawa 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-0-0
Last 5 Years Ottawa 6-1-0-0 Guelph 1-4-1-1
Last 5 Years OTT vs. GUE @ Guelph Ottawa 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-0-1
Last 5 Years OTT vs. GUE @ Ottawa Ottawa 4-0-0-0 Guelph 0-3-1-0
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2025
- Game Day - February 2 - GUE vs. OTT - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Spirit vs. Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.