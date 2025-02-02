Frontenacs Take Care of Business on the Road in Sarnia on Sunday Evening
February 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, SAR 1
3:31 Beckham Edwards (17) - Ruslan Karimov
KGN 0, SAR 2
17:18 Lukas Fischer (12) - Alessandro Di Iorio, Tyson Doucette
2nd Period
KGN 1, SAR 2
2:02 Gage Heyes (14) - Emil Pieniniemi
KGN 2, SAR 2
3:35 Cedrick Guindon (29) - Gage Heyes, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 3, SAR 2
4:46 Jacob Battaglia (30) - Emil Pieniniemi, Tuomas Uronen (PPG)
3rd Period
KGN 4, SAR 2
19:12 Tuomas Uronen (27) - Jacob Battaglia, Quinton Burns (Empty Net Goal)
