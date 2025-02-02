Frontenacs Take Care of Business on the Road in Sarnia on Sunday Evening

February 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, SAR 1

3:31 Beckham Edwards (17) - Ruslan Karimov

KGN 0, SAR 2

17:18 Lukas Fischer (12) - Alessandro Di Iorio, Tyson Doucette

2nd Period

KGN 1, SAR 2

2:02 Gage Heyes (14) - Emil Pieniniemi

KGN 2, SAR 2

3:35 Cedrick Guindon (29) - Gage Heyes, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 3, SAR 2

4:46 Jacob Battaglia (30) - Emil Pieniniemi, Tuomas Uronen (PPG)

3rd Period

KGN 4, SAR 2

19:12 Tuomas Uronen (27) - Jacob Battaglia, Quinton Burns (Empty Net Goal)

