Spitfires Take Down London 4-3

February 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Knights were in town for a Western Conference matchup with two top teams in the entire OHL. The Knights came in on a win streak of 4 games in-a-row while the Spitfires lost to Flint 5-1 a few nights ago. On Sunday evening, it was a battle of special teams and the Spitfires came out on top in a close 4-3 game.

In the first period, both teams battled hard and finished their checks. It was a tightly contested game through the first 15 minutes. The Spitfires then got into some penalty trouble and the Knights scored twice to take a 2-0 lead. The shots were 10-6 in favour of London after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Knights would go up 3-0 just over two minutes into the frame. That would be it for Joey Costanzo as the Spitfires changed goalies to Carter Froggett. After that, the Spitfires would find life and their legs. They would go to work on a powerplay and get some chances. As the penalty expired, Noah Morneau cashed in on his 16 th of the season from Woodall and Abraham to cut the deficit to 3-1. Late in the period, the Spitfires would strike on the powerplay with a set play put home by Protas for his 33 rd goal of the year. The Spitfires trailed 3-2 heading into the third period.

In the third period, the Spitfires would score again on the powerplay as 53 seconds in Protas would score his 2 nd of the night tying the game at 3. Just 8 minutes later, AJ Spellacy would seal the deal shorthanded as he burst up the center of the ice and buried his 13 th goal of the season. The Spitfires would hang onto the 4-3 win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Wednesday as the Saginaw Spirit are in town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.