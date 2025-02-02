Frontenacs Look to Keep Rolling against the Sting

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







After scoring 16 goals against Saginaw and Flint, the Kingston Frontenacs are looking for more of the same this afternoon against the Sarnia Sting as they continue their road trip. The Frontenacs enter today sitting in 3rd in the Eastern Conference just four points back of the first place Barrie Colts with two games in hand. With Sarnia sitting 7th in the West, the Frontenacs need to capitalize and get another two points.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have won three straight against the Sting

It's milestone day for the Frontenacs, as three players are hitting significant milestones this afternoon - Quinton Burns (200 GP), Gage Heyes (200 GP), and Vann Williamson (100 GP).

Scoring isn't a problem for these Frontenacs

With an impressive 206 goals on the season up to this point, the Frontenacs sit in first in their conference when it comes to filling the back of the net and third overall in the OHL. The Frontenacs feature four 20+ goal scorers in Jacob Battaglia (29), Cedrick Guindon (28), Tuomas Uronen (26), and Joey Willis (21). If you open it up to 15+ goal scorers they have seven of those; with Ethan Miedema (18), Matthew Soto (16), and Tyler Hopkins (15) contributing significantly as well.

The black and gold are rolling right now and have shown they can beat you in multiple ways. Dramatic come from behind victories, defensive and low scoring matchups, and just downright dominant performances. Let's see what kind of game we get this afternoon in Sarnia.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Gage Heyes (#9)

The career Frontenac has been having a strong weekend as we head into this afternoon. Gage has four points (1G, 3A), in two games so far this week and has found his groove after a small point slump. When he isn't putting up points, he's still incredibly valuable to the lineup, but when he does put up points to go along with his leadership and grit? You have to keep an eye out for #9.

Sarnia - Alessandro Di Iorio (#17)

The second overall pick from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection is starting to find his footing. Since the calendar turned over the 2025, Di Iorio has 7 points through 9 games. Sometimes it takes rookies a little while to get acquainted to a new level of hockey, but it's safe to say that Di Iorio is getting comfortable with the Sting.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

