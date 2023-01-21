Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals

January 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (19-14-2-2; 42 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (21-14-1-2; 45 pts.)

The Iowa Wild take on the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday at 6 p.m. in the second game of a back-to-back weekend set. The Wild beat the Admirals 3-2 in overtime on Friday and have won six consecutive games.

WILD WEEKS

The Iowa Wild have been red hot over the last two weeks, winning six in a row. The Wild have also won six consecutive games at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa is 8-2-0-0 over the past 10 games, trailing only Coachella Valley (9-0-0-1) and Toronto (9-1-0-0) for the best 10-game span in the American Hockey League. The Wild have only allowed 20 goals and have scored 32 over the last 10 games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

- Nic Petan's overtime winner Friday night pushed Iowa's power play to a season high 20% conversion rate and bumped the Wild power play to 13th in the AHL

- Iowa has scored a power play goal in four straight games and seven of the last eight games

- The Wild also ranked tied for first in the league with eight shorthanded goals for

WORKING OVERTIME

- Iowa has won three overtime games in a row since losing the season's first two overtime decisions

- The Wild have also won three straight shootouts since dropping the season's first two

- Iowa ranks tied for ninth in the league with 10 overtime games played

- The Wild had 18 games decided in overtime or a shootout in 2021-22

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne.

