Monsters Blanked by Checkers in 9-0 Loss
January 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 9-0 on Saturday evening at Bojangles' Coliseum. With the loss, the Monsters are now 14-18-3-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Charlotte's Anton Levtchi scored at 2:02 of the opening period leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. The Checkers added goals in the middle frame from Riley Nash at 1:45, Gerry Mayhew at 4:27 and Nash at 5:16 ending Daniil Tarasov's night in net. Charlotte doubled the score with markers from Connor Bunnaman at 7:28, Santtu Kinnunen at 10:09, Mayhew at 12:42 and Anthony Bitetto at 16:31 sending Cleveland to the final intermission behind 8-0. The Checkers extended the lead with a tally from Lucas Carlsson 33 seconds into the third period bringing the final score to 9-0.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 13 saves in relief of Tarasov who made 20 stops in defeat while Charlotte's Spencer Knight stopped 23 shots for the win.
The Monsters close out the season series against the Checkers on Sunday, January 22, with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Bojangles' Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
CLT 1 7 1 - - 9
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 22 0/3 0/1 4 min / 2 inf
LV 42 1/1 3/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov L 20 4 2-3-0
CLE Greaves ND 13 5 6-7-3
CLT Knight W 23 0 1-0-0
Cleveland Record: 14-18-3-2, 7th North Division
Charlotte Record: 20-14-2-2, 3rd Atlantic Division
