San Diego Blanked by San Jose, 6-0

January 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 6-0 to the San Jose Barracuda tonight at Tech CU Arena, bringing their overall record to 11-28-0-0 and 7-14-0-0 on the road.

The Gulls were perfect on the penalty kill tonight (3-for-3), keeping the Barracuda scoreless on the man-advantage through three games this season (13-for-13).

In addition, San Diego owns an impressive 87.5% kill rate over its last eight games, stopping 28-of-32 of their opponent's chances on the power play. The Gulls finished tonight with a kill rate of 81.9% on the road, ranking second in the American Hockey League's Pacific Division and sixth in the Western Conference. Overall, the Gulls penalty kill is operating at an 81.8% success rate, ranking fourth in the Pacific Division and eighth in the Western Conference.

Bryce Kindopp, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Rocco Grimaldi led San Diego skaters with three shots each, while six Gulls recorded multi-shot efforts.

David Cotton played in his 100th career AHL contest tonight.

Lukas Dostal made 23 saves on 29 shots in the loss.

The Gulls close out their four-game road trip against the Coachella Valley Firebirds and will play at the Firebirds' newly constructed facility, Acrisure Arena, for the first time this Sunday, Jan. 22 (3 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Assistant Coach Jason Clarke

On his overall impression of the game

It was just a weird game, to be honest with you, for us. I mean, we competed and won a lot of one-on-one puck battles and just had a lot of compete tonight, a lot of fight in our game. It just got away from us in the third. I mean, had a lot of [offensive] zone time the first and second period, but just couldn't seem to find the back of the net. In this league, you've got to compete for 60 minutes and that just didn't happen tonight.

On the team's offensive chances in the second period

Yeah, I mean, Sparrsey (assistant coach Kris Sparre) made a couple of adjustments in between the first and second and Tracey (right wing Brayden Tracey) hits the post or hits the crossbar and we have a couple other chances as well, too. So, it was unfortunate, but I mean, we had a lot. The score in the first two periods wasn't really indicative of the play of our team. We were down 3-0, but we had a lot of really good opportunities to score and we just couldn't find the back the net tonight. I mean, you've got to be able to put a full 60 minutes in tonight we didn't have a very good third period.

On what was said in the intermission going into the second period

Just continue to compete. We competed a lot in the in the first period - won a lot of foot races, won a lot of pucks in our own end off the wall and getting stuff out when the last couple games we had struggled with [that]. We just need to compete; we just need to continue to stick with it and we did in the second period and missed a couple of real good chances. A couple of those chances go in in the second period and I mean, could be a different score. I mean, I don't want to beat a dead horse, but you've gotta be able to compete for 60 minutes and that just didn't happen.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.