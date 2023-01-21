Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Tyson Feist from Orlando Solar Bears, Sign Goaltender Kaden Fulcher to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled goaltender Tyson Feist from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. The Crunch have also signed goaltender Kaden Fulcher to a professional tryout contract.

Feist, 22, has skated in five games with the Crunch this season. He has also appeared in 13 games with the Solar Bears tallying three goals, six assists and a plus-12 rating. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound blueliner played in 65 games with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL last season recording 15 goals and 24 assists with a plus-25 rating.

Feist was signed to an AHL contract by the Crunch on June 10.

Fulcher, 24, has appeared in four games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL this season recording a 1-3-0 record along with a 4.07 goals-against average and .872 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound netminder has played in 11 career AHL games all with the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2020 to 2022 posting a 3-5-2 record with a 3.42 goals-against average and .884 save percentage. Fulcher made his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings on April 6, 2019 against the Buffalo Sabres.

