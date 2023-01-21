Cooley Stars in Admirals' Win

Des Moines, IA - Goalie Devin Cooley stopped 43 shots and four more in a shootout to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-3 shootout victory over the Iowa Wild Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The win snapped Milwaukee's four-game winless skid (0-3-1-0). It also snapped Iowa's six-game winning streak. Milwaukee sits in second place in the Central Division, four points behind first-place Texas.

The game was decided in a shootout. Both teams had their first three shooters denied. Iowa's fourth shooter, Steven Fogarty, was stopped, too. Then, Phil Tomasino scored the only goal to give Milwaukee the win.

Iowa scored the first goal of the game with a power play tally at 9:37 of the first period. Marco Rossi's shot from the slot was blocked by an Admirals defender back to his stick. His second effort was deposited into the net to give Iowa a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee's Spencer Stastney tied the game 1-1 early in the second period. Stastney received a feed at the right point from Jachym Kondelik and sent a puck through several bodies in front of Iowa goalie Zane McIntyre. Stastney's goal, scored at 1:43 of the second period, was his second of the season.

Iowa took a 2-1 lead when Dakota Mermis went to the net and converted a Sammy Walker pass at 13:15 of the second frame.

Once again, the Ads tied the contest when Kondelik deflected a shot from Adam Wilsby at 16:27 of the second stanza. It was Kondelik's fifth goal of the campaign.

Admirals forward Zach Sanford gave Milwaukee its first lead of the game at 8:31 of the third period. During a stretch of 4-on-4 action, Sanford received a pass in the left circle from Adam Wilsby and snapped the puck into the cage for his fifth goal of the season.

Iowa tied the game with just 15.3 seconds remaining in regulation time. Rossi slammed the puck into the net from the right post to even the game at 3-3.

The Admirals return to Milwaukee Fri., Jan. 27 for a home game against the Rockford IceHogs at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

