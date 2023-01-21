Wolf Pack Welcome Americans to Town for Lone Visit of the Season

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue their first three-in-three of the season tonight when they welcome the Rochester Americans to town for a Saturday night battle.

Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of two meetings between the Wolf Pack and Americans this season, and the lone showdown in Hartford. The sides will conclude their season series on March 10th when the Pack head to Rochester for the only time this season.

The Americans won three of four meetings a season ago, taking seven of a possible eight points.

The Amerks scored a 2-1 decision in the last meeting of the 2021-22 series on April 16th in Rochester. Michael Mersch opened the scoring with his 25th goal of the season 6:31 into the game, then Mark Jankowski added the insurance 19:37 into the second. Nick Merkley got the Wolf Pack within one at 12:59 of the third, but the Americans would hang on for the victory.

Hartford's lone win in the season series last year was a 2-1 overtime decision on February 12th at the XL Center. That was the last meeting between the teams in Hartford.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack saw their seven-game point streak snapped last night at the hands of the Bruins, as they dropped a 5-3 decision in Hartford. Karl Henriksson gave the Pack a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but the Bruins would score three unanswered goals to pull away. Luke Toporowski tied the game 3-3 on a penalty shot just 4:56 into the final frame. Marc McLaughlin would then find twine at 16:46 on the powerplay, breaking the tie and putting the B's ahead for good. Oskar Steen's empty-net tally would end the intrigue.

Turner Elson leads the club in scoring with 21 points (7 g, 14 a) on the year. Will Cuylle, meanwhile, leads the club in goals with 12. Both Elson and Cuylle scored in last night's loss. Tanner Fritz holds the team leads in assists with 16 on the season.

Forward Ryan Carpenter is currently on a three-game point streak. He has scored three assists in that time.

Americans Outlook:

Despite a 40-27 advantage in shots, the Americans dropped a 1-0 overtime decision to the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night in Bridgeport. Cory Schneider made 40 saves to collect the shutout victory, while William Dufour scored the game's only goal 1:35 into overtime.

Malcolm Subban made 26 saves in defeat and was named the game's third star.

The Americans saw a roster shuffle upfront earlier this week, as forwards Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka were recalled to the parent Buffalo Sabres (NHL), while forward Vinnie Hinostroza was assigned to Rochester.

Brandon Biro leads the Americans in scoring with 29 points (9 g, 20 a) on the season. Linus Weissbach and Brett Murray are tied for the team lead in goals with 13 each on the campaign.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 5:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack conclude this three-game in three-day set tomorrow when they visit the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center Wednesday night when they host the Bridgeport Islanders in the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut.' The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

