Hogs and Wolves Meet on Super Saturday for 12th Annual Autism Awareness Night

January 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs clash with the Chicago Wolves tonight at the BMO Center for their 12th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, Inc. The event will be themed Superhero Night featuring custom Autism Awareness Night/Superhero jerseys and jersey auction, autographed mystery pucks, and premium raffle to support The Autism Program of Easterseals.

Fans who wish to bid on a game-issued Autism Awareness Night jersey must be in the arena to bid on the jerseys via DASH, accessible through the IceHogs app menu under IceHogs Auctions.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 20-14-2-2, 44 points (3rd, Central Division)

Chicago: 13-18-3-1, 30 points (7th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Lukas Reichel is tied for 12th in league scoring with 37 points (14G, 23A) this season for Rockford. The talented German is poised for a breakout after being held to just one assist in his last three games since returning from the NHL. Reichel has 11 multi-point games with the IceHogs this season.

Malte Stromwall leads the Wolves with 25 points (7G, 18A) so far during the 2022-23 circuit. Stromwall spent the last three seasons in Russia's KHL, and has continued his production with Chicago.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell behind for the sixth straight game on Friday at home against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Luke Philp and David Gust each registered a goal and an assist, but Rockford dropped its third straight game in a 7-2 defeat.

Slow Starts

The IceHogs have now given up the first goal in six straight games. Rockford has no qualms about playing from behind; the Hogs have a winning record of 12-10-1-2 when allowing the first goal in a game this season.

King Philp

Forward Luke Philp has been a source of consistent offense for Rockford over the last several weeks. The Canmore, Albert native has notched a point in seven of his last eight games, totalling 11 points (2G, 9A) in that span. Philp notched a goal and an assist on Wednesday against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The center is on pace to blow past his previous career high of 44 points (21G, 23A) that he tabbed in 66 games last season with the Stockton Heat last season. Philp has 30 points (14A, 16G) in 30 games this season with Rockford.

Shots Shots Shots

The IceHogs have picked up the pressure in the offensive zone in the last two games. Rockford tested Grand Rapids' Alex Nedeljkovic 37 times on Wednesday, and the Hogs peppered Springfield's Vadim Zherenko 43 times on Friday night.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago, 5-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago, 3-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago, 4-3 OTW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago, 2-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago, 4-3 SOW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

89-70-10-5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.