Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 3 p.m.

The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, as they take the ice for their first intra-divisional match of the campaign against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 3 p.m. clash today at GIANT Center. This afternoon's contest marks the first of 14 games on the schedule between the Atlantic Division foes, with each team slated to host seven games on home ice this season.

Hershey Bears (1-0-0-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1-0-0-0)

October 16, 2022 | 3 p.m. | Game 2 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mathieu Menniti (30), Jack Young (24)

Linespersons: Richard Jondo (55), Tyler Loftus (11)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio Network, In-arena at 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey hosted its season-opening game Saturday night, a 3-1 triumph over the Utica Comets. Henrik Borgstrom scored his first goal with the Bears midway through the first period on the power-play, Mike Vecchione added the eventual game-winning tally late in the frame and Mason Morelli chipped in a pair of assists, while Zach Fucale went 19-for-20 to earn the victory. Meanwhile, Troy Grosenick turned in a 38-save performance and Louie Belpedio netted the overtime-winner last night for Lehigh Valley in a 3-2 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT:

Saturday night saw several young players make their AHL/Bears debuts, including Washington Capitals 2020 first round pick Hendrix Lapierre and 2021 second round selection Vincent Iorio. Lapierre assisted on Henrik Borgstrom's power-play marker in the first period, while Iorio led Hershey's defensemen with three shots on goal.

PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF:

Forward Mike Vecchione struck last night for the Chocolate and White in the season opener. Vecchione led Hershey last season with 44 points (16g, 28a), and he started the season strong with points in 11 of his first 12 games with the Chocolate and White. The former Phantom also led Hershey in scoring versus his old club last season, notching eight points (4g, 4a).

CALMING CAL:

Lehigh Valley forward Cal O'Reilly led all players in the season series last year in scoring, collecting 12 points (6g, 6a) over the 13 head-to-head games. He posted three shorthanded goals and one power play goal versus Hershey last season. The veteran of 827 AHL games has scored 686 career points (151g, 535a). He is a former teammate of Hershey's Sam Anas as the duo teamed up previously with the Iowa Wild.

BEARS BITES:

Mason Morelli posted two assists last night, marking the third time in his Hershey tenure he's notched a multi-assist game...Forward Matt Strome and defenseman Logan Day are both former Phantoms who were signed by Hershey to AHL contracts this summer, joining another former Lehigh Valley player on the Bears' roster, as Mike Vecchione signed a one-year extension with the Washington Capitals this past March...Hershey went 6-8-0-0 in last season's head-to-head series with the Philadelphia Flyers affiliate...Since the Phantoms franchise relocated from Glens Falls, N.Y. to Allentown prior to the 2014-15 season, the Bears have owned a 45-34-8-8 (.558) record against Lehigh Valley.

