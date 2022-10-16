Lysell's Three Assists Guide P-Bruins to a 4-3 Win

Springfield, MA -Fabian Lysell's three assists guided the Providence Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center on Sunday evening.Georgii MerkulovandVinni Lettieri notched goals on the power play, whileJosiah Didier andLuke Toporowskiscored even strength goals. GoaltenderKyle Keyser stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced.

Stats

Merkulov's goal was good for his second in as many nights.

Lysell has points in two straight games and leads the team with four toal.

After a goal and an assist today, Lettieri has points in both of the first two games of the season, and is second on the team with three total.

Toporowski's goal was the first of his American Hockey League career.

Joona Koppanen andConnor Carricknow have assists in two straight games.

The P-Bruins power play finished 2-for-4, while the penalty kill went 4-for-6.

Atlantic Division 2âââ2

Lehigh Valleyââââââââ2âââ2

Wilkes-Barre/Scrantonââ1ââ 1

Hartfordââââââââââââââ 2ââ1

Springfieldâââââââââââ2ââ0

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders in the first contest of a three home game weekend on Friday, October 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

