Goaltender Trent Miner Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Trent Miner to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Miner has appeared in 11 career AHL contests with Colorado, posting an all-time record of 4-6-1 to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .901 save-percentage.

In addition to his time with the Eagles, Miner has generated a record of 16-12-0 with the Grizzlies and led all ECHL netminders last season with seven shutouts.

