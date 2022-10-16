Sam Ersson Loaned to Phantoms

October 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Sam Ersson

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Sam Ersson(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that goaltender Sam Ersson has been loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Ersson, 22, only got to play in five games with the Phantoms last year during an injury-plagued season. He went 0-3-1, 2.96, .893. Following a lower-body injury in a game on October 29 at Utica, Ersson made only two more starts in his attempts to return. But in his December game against Rochester and his February game against Belleville he was not able to finish the game due to injury re-aggravation.

Following off-season groin surgery, Ersson has looked better than ever in the lead-up to the 2022-23 season. At the Rookie Series at PPL Center, he racked up 36 saves in a sizzling performance as part of a 5-1 win for the Philadelphia Flyers over the New York Rangers. He kept it up through the Flyers preseason with a .947 save percentage allowing just three goals during the team's exhibition slate.

The Falun, Sweden native was a Round 5 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He was MVP, Goaltender of the Year and Rookie of the Year in the Allsvenskan League (Sweden's second league) going 27-9-0, 1.95, .933 with Vasteras IK at 18 years old in 2018-19. He played four games at the 2019 World Juniors tournament for Team Sweden going 3-1-0, 2.23, .922 and has represented his country on several other occasions including the 2021 IIHF World Championships.

The Phantoms return to action today at 3:00 p.m. with a visit to the rival Hershey Bears.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.

T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.