Bears Get 2-1 Win over Phantoms in First Meeting of Season
October 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - Hendrix Lapierre netted his first career AHL goal and Mike Sgarbossa broke a 1-1 tie with a third period power-play goal to give the Hershey Bears a 2-1 win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday afternoon at GIANT Center to improve to 2-0-0-0 to begin the 2022-23 season.
Lapierre opened the scoring at 16:04 of the first period when he wired a wrist shot past a screened Samuel Ersson to give Hershey a 1-0 edge. Gabriel Carlsson and Vincent Iorio earned the assists on Lapierre's goal; for Iorio, the helper marked his first professional point.
In the second period, Elliot Desnoyers equalized for the Phantoms when he gained a partial breakaway and beat Zach Fucale at 6:41 to make it 1-1.
Hershey restored the lead with a power-play goal from Mike Sgarbossa at 9:23 of the third period when Sgarbossa deflected Garret Pilon's shot for a 2-1 edge, with Mike Vecchione receiving credit for an additional assist.
Shots finished 28-15 favoring the Bears. Fucale was 14-for-15 for the Bears to earn his second consecutive win to start the season, and his 50th career AHL victory overall. Hershey was 1-for-5 on the power play, while Lehigh Valley was 0-for-2.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, with a three-game road trip that begins against the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. The Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. Click HERE for more information.
