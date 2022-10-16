Firebirds Secure First Win in Franchise History

October 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds won the first game in franchise history on Sunday afternoon by defeating the Calgary Wranglers by the score of 6-5 in Calgary. Kole Lind (x2), Andrew Poturalski, Michal Kempny, Max McCormick, and Jesper Froden all scored while Joey Daccord stopped 25 in the team's inaugural victory.

The Firebirds drew first blood at 6:59 of the first period. Ryker Evans put a pass right on the stick of Kole Lind to notch the first goal in franchise history. Cameron Hughes tallied the secondary helper to help give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead, the only goal of the period.

Coachella Valley scored 4:47 into the second period on an Andrew Poturalski powerplay goal. Just 33 seconds after the Wranglers scored to make it 2-1, Michal Kempny wristed a shot past Calgary netminder Dustin Wolf to put the Firebirds back up by two goals. McCormick and Froden added to the Firebirds totals with goals to put Coachella Valley ahead 5-1. Calgary netted two quick goals towards the end of the second period to cut Coachella Valley's lead to two.

Less than five minutes into the third period, Kole Lind rushed into the offensive zone on a semi-breakaway and beat Oskar Dansk, who replaced Wolf in the second period, to regain a three-goal lead for the Firebirds. With just under six minutes left, Calgary struck for two goals in 46 seconds to make it a one-goal game. Inside the final two minutes, the Wranglers pulled their netminder for the extra attacker, but the Firebirds held on to win, 6-5.

Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 1-for-4 and their penalty kill went 4-for-8.

The two teams will rematch tomorrow night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm PT.

THREE STARS:

3.) CV - Jesper Froden (1G, 2A)

2.) CGY - Matthew Phillips (2G)

1.) CV - Kole Lind (2G, 2A)

Read the game's box score HERE.

Home Series in Seattle this October against the Abbotsford Canucks and Calgary Wranglers. The four games will take place at three different venues in the Seattle area. For more ticket and matchup information click the button below.

Seattle Games

Coachella Valley's inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.