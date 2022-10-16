Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Trevor Carrick to Syracuse Crunch

October 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Trevor Carrick to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carrick, 28, was recalled from Syracuse to Tampa Bay on October 14 but did not appear in a game with the Lightning. He played 61 games for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League during the 2021-22 season, registering 10 goals and 30 points, which ranked second among San Diego defensemen for goals and scoring and tied for second for assists (20). The Stouffville, Ontario native also played in two postseason games with the Gulls, notching a goal and eight penalty minutes. Carrick spent the past two seasons with the Gulls, where he posted 11 goals and 42 points in 100 regular season games.

Carrick has played seven NHL games over four seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks. His most recent NHL experience came with the Sharks in 2019-20, with Carrick skating in three games and recording a shot and five penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 171-pound Carrick was signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on July 25, 2022. He was a fourth-round (115th overall) selection of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2012 NHL Draft.

