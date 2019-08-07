Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Albuquerque Isotopes
August 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (71-43) at Albuquerque Isotopes (47-67)
Game #115/Away Game #52
Wednesday, August 7, 7:35 p.m.
Isotopes Park
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Burch Smith (6-3, 2.34) vs. RHP Jeff Hoffman (6-5, 7.18)
Call it a Comeback: In Monday's win, the Missions got off to a rough start after trailing 6-0 after two innings of play. They eventually came back to win 9-8 capping off their largest come-from-behind win of the season. Their previous high was a five-run deficit against Round Rock on May 3.
Fire Power in the Middle: Part of the reason for the Missions' comeback win on Monday was due to the sucess of their 3-6 hitters in the lineup. Tyrone Taylor, David Freitas, Troy Stokes Jr., and Lucas Erceg combined to hit .471 (8-for-17) with four runs, two home runs, and four RBI. All four players had multiple hits in the game.
Home Cookin': Missions outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. came into the homestand on a bit of a hot streak and during the homestand he was on fire. He batted .409 (9-for-22) during the homestand, including a .461 (6-for-13) average in the four-game series against Fresno. Against Fresno, he scored twice, hit a home run, hit a double, and drove in four runs. Since July 17, Stokes Jr. has a .375 (18-for-48) average, eight runs, two home runs, seven doubles, 10 RBI, and a 1.087 OPS. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games during this stretch.
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)
We've got another jersey to give away! Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates on August 16 and receive a maroon Missions jersey presented by @McCombsWestFord. bit.ly/2DkCwAj
Joe Alexander (@JoeAlexander210)
San Antonio Missions outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. is heating up, hitting .419 in the last 10 games and raising his average 64 points in 60 days @missionsmilb @Brewers @BrewersPD #missionsmilb #samissions #MissionsBaseball #brewers #brewcrew #ThisIsMyCrew
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 7, 2019
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Albuquerque Isotopes - San Antonio Missions
- MountainStar Sports Group, Foster Family Foundation and Hunt Family Foundation Announce Support for Victims of Saturday's Tragedy - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Grizzlies Night at AutoZone Park Scheduled for Thursday, August 22 - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers to "Pack the Park Pink" - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- I-Cubs to Play as "Iowa Caucuses" on August 30 - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.