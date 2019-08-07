Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Albuquerque Isotopes

San Antonio Missions (71-43) at Albuquerque Isotopes (47-67)

Game #115/Away Game #52

Wednesday, August 7, 7:35 p.m.

Isotopes Park

RHP Burch Smith (6-3, 2.34) vs. RHP Jeff Hoffman (6-5, 7.18)

Call it a Comeback: In Monday's win, the Missions got off to a rough start after trailing 6-0 after two innings of play. They eventually came back to win 9-8 capping off their largest come-from-behind win of the season. Their previous high was a five-run deficit against Round Rock on May 3.

Fire Power in the Middle: Part of the reason for the Missions' comeback win on Monday was due to the sucess of their 3-6 hitters in the lineup. Tyrone Taylor, David Freitas, Troy Stokes Jr., and Lucas Erceg combined to hit .471 (8-for-17) with four runs, two home runs, and four RBI. All four players had multiple hits in the game.

Home Cookin': Missions outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. came into the homestand on a bit of a hot streak and during the homestand he was on fire. He batted .409 (9-for-22) during the homestand, including a .461 (6-for-13) average in the four-game series against Fresno. Against Fresno, he scored twice, hit a home run, hit a double, and drove in four runs. Since July 17, Stokes Jr. has a .375 (18-for-48) average, eight runs, two home runs, seven doubles, 10 RBI, and a 1.087 OPS. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 15 games during this stretch.

