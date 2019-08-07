I-Cubs to Play as "Iowa Caucuses" on August 30

The Iowa Cubs will transform into the Iowa Caucuses on Friday, August 30, the organization announced today. The I-Cubs will face the Memphis Redbirds for a 7:08 p.m. first pitch to open the Labor Day weekend series that closes out the 2019 regular season.

A popular trend in Minor League Baseball has become the development of fun, alternate identities for promotional nights. This is a space for teams to celebrate the history, culture and economy of their communities in a really unique way. Earlier this season, baseball fans saw the Louisville Bats become the Mint Juleps as a nod to the Kentucky Derby. In another example, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers converted to the Udder Tuggers to celebrate the state's rich dairy farming heritage.

This past spring, the "Iowa Caucuses" were in the news again on a regular basis as candidates declared and anticipation grew for the 2020 Presidential Election. Iowa's "first in the nation" voting status is nationally recognized as an integral part of the election process, and that is a great source of pride for many Iowans. The Iowa Cubs staff recognized a fun opportunity to blend our organization with one of the signature events of our state. Dan Simon of Studio Simon in Louisville, KY was hired to collaborate on the concept and the MiLB version of the "Iowa Caucuses" was born.

The Caucuses logo development was focused on being inclusive to all who are proud to participate in the process across the state. The team caps are red, white and blue and feature the Iowa Caucuses character logo, shaped like the state of Iowa with "Uncle Sam" pants and a patriotic cap. The character is holding a foam finger with "1st" imprinted on it, to tie in the sports theme with the Iowa's "First in the Nation" status in the election process. The uniforms retain the iconic Cubs pinstripes while incorporating stars and stripes as a tribute to our nation's flag. The uniforms will also feature a special "First in the Nation" alternate logo worn above the numbers on the back of the uniform.

In keeping with the theme of celebrating Iowa's important role in the election process, and encouraging participation from as many Iowans in the process as possible, the Iowa Cubs aim to offer voter registration opportunities at Principal Park, among other fun promotional activities, during the designated game on August 30. More details will be revealed leading up to that game date.

For more information, please contact Director of Media Relations Shelby Cravens at (515) 280-2632 or shelbyc@iowacubs.com . Local media are invited to Principal Park tonight to get an exclusive look at the new Iowa Caucuses uniforms in advance of tonight's game. The I-Cubs host the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:08 p.m. tonight in the first of a seven-game home stand at Principal Park. For ticket and promotional details, please visit iowacubs.com .

