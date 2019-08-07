OKC Dodgers to "Pack the Park Pink"

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers are teaming up with MidFirst Bank to "Pack the Park Pink" Friday night to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma and promote breast cancer awareness.

The Dodgers return home to open a seven-game homestand tonight and will take the field at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Tacoma Rainiers wearing special pink jerseys and hats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Unique events will be held throughout the evening and "Pack the Park Pink" will culminate with a pink fireworks show following Friday's game, presented by MidFirst Bank.

The Dodgers' game-worn pink jerseys and hats, in addition to pink bats, breast cancer awareness baseballs and game-used bases will be auctioned off throughout the night to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma. The items will be auctioned off via the DASH Auction app, which is available for free via the App Store and Google Play Store.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to Friday's game in support of the cause and representatives from Susan G. Komen Oklahoma will be on the concourse throughout the night to provide information about the organization. The mission of Susan G. Komen Oklahoma is "to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer."

Ten breast cancer survivors from the Oklahoma City area will take the field with Dodgers players during the announcement of the starting lineup. Area breast cancer survivors will also sing the national anthem and deliver a ceremonial first pitch, as well as deliver the rosin bag to the pitching mound and the lineup card to the umpires before the game. Dodgers mascots Brooklyn and Brix are scheduled to make a special entrance to the field in a pink 1937 Chevy.

A banner will be on site at the Johnny Bench Gate located behind home plate, for breast cancer survivors to sign, as well as for others to honor loved ones who have battled the disease. The signed banner will then be displayed at the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk Oct. 26 in Oklahoma City.

A breast cancer awareness quiz on the back of Friday night's complimentary PlayBall! game program can be completed and redeemed for an exclusive OKC Dodgers breast cancer awareness keychain. A "pass the bucket" fundraiser will also take place during the game to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma.

A special "Pack the Park Pink" ticket package is available for purchase starting at $14 per person for groups of 10 or more and includes a unique pink OKC Dodgers T-shirt and hat.

The Dodgers' seven-game homestand begins tonight at 7:05 against the Tacoma Rainiers and continues at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Thursday, featuring $2 select beer, Pepsi products and bottled water.

On Friday, the Dodgers will "Pack the Park Pink," presented by MidFirst Bank, with fireworks to follow the 7:05 p.m. game.

The first 1,000 fans to Saturday's game against the Reno Aces will receive a bobblehead of Dodgers mascot Brix. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. game.

Sunday's game starts at 6:05 p.m. and falls on a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday before the homestand wraps up with 7:05 p.m. games both Monday and Tuesday nights against the Aces.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM-1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

