Grizzlies Night at AutoZone Park Scheduled for Thursday, August 22

August 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds and Memphis Grizzlies have partnered for Grizzlies Night at AutoZone Park on Thursday, Aug. 22. Game time is 7:05, and gates open at 6:00.

That night, the Redbirds will be wearing special jerseys themed after the Grizzlies' brand-new 25th season throwback uniforms celebrating that era of the franchise. The jerseys will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefiting both the Redbirds Community Fund and the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation. There will also be Grizzlies entertainment in the Plaza before the game.

"Grizzlies Night is always one of the highlights on our schedule," Redbirds President Craig Unger said. "This year, it fits perfectly on a 'Throwback Thursday' at AutoZone Park, as we'll pay tribute to the Grizzlies' 25th season with these unique teal jerseys modeled after their new throwback uniforms."

Fans can purchase a ticket package that includes a ticket to Grizzlies Night, a ticket to the Grizzlies 2019-20 home opener, and a ticket to the Triple-A National Championship Game at AutoZone Park on Sept. 17. The Bluff City Package presented by Big Cypress Lodge also includes a ticket to the Sky High Elevator Ride at Big Cypress Lodge.

The ticket package, as well as regular tickets to Grizzlies Night, can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/grizzlies.

As part of the Redbirds' Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, Grizzlies Night also features throwback concession prices of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, August 15 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Friday, August 16 at 7:05: Sandlot Night with an appearance by Squints from the movie and a showing of the film after the game; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Specialty ticket that includes a St. Louis Cardinals golf umbrella available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals

Saturday, August 17 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, August 18 at 2:05: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Monday, August 19 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.