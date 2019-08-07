Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (47-65) at Fresno Grizzlies (54-60)

August 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #113: Nashville Sounds (47-65) at Fresno Grizzlies (54-60)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Seth Maness (6-4, 6.17) vs. RHP J.J. Hoover (4-4, 7.98)

First Pitch: 9:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Seth Maness: 30-year-old Seth Maness starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 6-4 with a 6.17 ERA in 16 starts with Nashville. Maness has tossed 89.0 innings and has allowed 125 hits and 12 walks to go along with 50 strikeouts. He last pitched on August 1 against El Paso and allowed a career-high 15 hits and was tagged with the loss in Nashville's 8-5 setback. Maness was named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team and allowed one unearned run in the game on July 10. Maness joined the Sounds on May 2 after the Rangers purchased his contract from the Independent League High Point Rockers. The veteran has pitched in the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-16) and the Kansas City Royals (2017). In 252 Major League games, the North Carolina native is 18-10 with a 3.21 ERA. Maness is 26-14 with a 3.98 ERA in 96 games (55 starts) in his minor league career. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted him in the 11th round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

Against Fresno: Tonight's meeting between the Sounds and Grizzlies is the 100th all-time meeting. Nashville leads the series, 55-44, including 26-22 in Fresno. The Sounds haven't played at Chukchansi Park since 2017 when they won three of four games from May 15-18. Nashville outscored Fresno 33-16.

On the Road Again: Tonight begins a span in which the Sounds will play 19 road games in 23 days. To date, the Sounds have played the fewest road games in the Pacific Coast League with 50. Nashville is 23-27 on the road compared to 24-38 at First Tennessee Park. Zack Granite has been the team's best hitter on the road with a .333 average (59-for-177) with 26 runs, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs and 15 RBI.

The Bash Brothers: Matt Davidson (26) and Patrick Wisdom (20) joined good company on Monday when they became only the second pair of Nashville teammates to club at least 20 home runs in the last eight seasons. Renato Núñez (32) and Matt Olson (23) accomplished the feat in 2017. Prior to 2017, the last Nashville teammates to hit at least 20 was Mat Gamel (28) and Taylor Green (22) in 2011.

Davidson's Turnaround: Infielder Matt Davidson has reached safely in 24 straight games, but his hot hitting started long before. In 48 games since June 1, Davidson is hitting a team-best .306 (57-for-186) with 28 runs scored, 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 RBI. In 53 games prior to June 1, Davidson was hitting .209 (40-for-191) with 32 runs scored, 8 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 RBI.

We're Going up the Quad and to the Gymnasium: Seven Nashville Sounds have hit safely in at least three consecutive games. Jett Bandy, Christian Lopes and Patrick Wisdom have 3-game hitting streaks, Matt Davidson has hit in 4 straight, Andy Ibáñez and Eli White have 6-game streaks and Nick Solak has hit safely in 7 consecutive games.

What's the word around Nashville?

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

The Rangers have made a rotation change. LHP Kolby Allard will be recalled from Nashville on Friday to start against Milwaukee. Adrian Sampson will be in bullpen beginning tonight. Rangers will make a corresponding roster move for Allard prior to Friday.

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Rangers roster move prior to Game 1 of today's DH: RHP Shawn Kelley has been activated from 10 day IL. LHP Locke St. John optioned to Nashville.

Nashville's #1 Sports Station (@1045TheZone)

#winningwednesday is almost over, but we have one more chance for you win @nashvillesounds tickets! Call into @3HL1045 at the top of the hour for a shot at #sounds tickets AND to be entered in for a chance to be flown out to a @Rangers game! Listen here: bit.ly/VyNCcS

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.