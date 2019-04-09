Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (1-3) at Toledo Mud Hens (3-1)

April 9, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians open a brief two-game set tonight in Toledo.

Location: Fifth Third Field

First Pitch: 6:35 p.m. EDT

Game #5 / Road #5: Indianapolis Indians (1-3) @ Toledo Mud Hens (3-1)

Probables: RHP Rookie Davis (0-0, 0.00) @ RHP Kyle Funkhouser (0-0, 6.00)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

HOLY TOLEDO: The Indians meet the Mud Hens this evening for the opener of a brief two-game series at Fifth Third Field. This is the first of 25 meetings between the two IL West rivals. Indy has had Toledo's number over the years; the Tribe won the season series last year 14-10 -- going 7-3 in Toledo -- and lead the all-time series dating back to 1988 by a wide margin, 232-191 (.548).

CALL IT A COMEBACK: The Indians totaled 26 comeback wins in 2018 and earned their first of the 2019 season on Sunday, thanks to a four-run ninth inning, their largest output for runs in a single inning so far this season. The win also staved off what would've been an 0-4 start; Indy's only 0-4 start to the season as Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate since 2005 came in 2011.

KE'BRYAN THE KEY: Tribe third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes collected a pair of doubles on Sunday, his first two extra-base hits at the Triple-A level. His second two-bagger split the right-center gap during Indy's four-run ninth, scoring a pair of runs, also giving him his first two RBI in an Indians uniform.

JAKE THE SNAKE: Jake Elmore finished second in the IL in on-base percentage (.397) and tied for eighth in batting average (.289) in 2018. He's off to another strong start this year, collecting three consecutive two-hit games from the No. 9 spot in the order. He has accounted for half of Indy's multi-hit performances in 2019.

EIGHT HITS AGAIN, AND AGAIN, AND AGAIN: Indianapolis has totaled exactly eight hits in each of its first four games this season and 10 of its last 12 games dating back to Aug. 27, 2018. Indy didn't total exactly eight base hits in a game until their 14th game of the season last year. The Tribe had a total of 23 games with exactly eight hits in 2018, and they went 17-6 when doing so.

HE'S NO ROOKIE: Right-hander Rookie Davis, 25, will be making his Pirates organizational debut this evening in the series opener at Toledo. After missing most of the 2018 season recovering from offseason hip surgery and making just nine rehab appearances with the AZL Reds, High-A Daytona and Double-A Pensacola, Davis is back at the Triple-A level for the third time in his eight-year career. He pitched for Louisville in both 2016 and 2017, compiling a 4-6 record, 5.55 ERA (52er/84.1ip) and 69 strikeouts against just 20 walks in 16 games (15 starts).

