Mets Top Wings 7-5 Tuesday Afternoon

The Red Wings blew an early four-run lead in a 7-5 loss to the Syracuse Mets Tuesday afternoon from NBT Bank Stadium. The loss is the Wings fifth straight after an Opening Night win against Lehigh Valley.

When Ronald Torreyes struck out to end the top of the third inning the Red Wings had already set a season high in runs (5) and hits (10) and held a 5-1 lead.

But, the lead wouldn't last long. Syracuse sent 11 men to the plate in the bottom of the third and scored six runs - all unearned - on four hits, two errors, two hit batsmen and a walk to take the 7-5 lead.

The inning started with a throwing error on third baseman Randy Cesar - his fourth error of the season at the hot corner -- and ended with a throwing error on catcher Wynston Sawyer that allowed the sixth run of the inning to score.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Wings plated two runs in the second inning on an infield RBI single by Adam Rosales and a fielder's choice off the bat of Torreyes.

A pair of two-out RBI doubles from Sawyer and Rosales put three more runs on the board for the Wings and extended the lead to 5-1 but the Wings would only muster four hits the rest of the way.

Kohl Stewart (1-1) suffered the loss allowing seven runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over 2.2 innings.

Fernando Romero and Jake Reed kept the Red Wings in the game tossing 5.1 hitless innings of relief with seven strikeouts.

The Wings and Mets wrap up the series on Wednesday afternoon before returning to the Flower City for the home opener Thursday night.

WINGS THINGS: Prior to Tuesday's game, the home run ball had accounted for 11 of the Wings first 12 runs of the season...Six of the nine Red Wings in the starting lineup had two hit days...The Wings went 3-for-12 with RISP and are now just 4-for-32 in those spots this season.

