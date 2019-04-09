Elias Diaz Joins Indians on Major League Rehab Assignment

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates transferred catcher Elias Diaz's major league rehab assignment from High-A Bradenton to Indianapolis. The 28-year-old did not appear in any spring training games with the Buccos due to illness but hit .400 (2-for-5) in his first two rehab games with the Marauders.

Diaz spent parts of four seasons with the Tribe from 2014-17 and was Francisco Cervelli's primary backup in 2018 with Pittsburgh. Over his four-year tenure in an Indians uniform, the Venezuelan hit .263 (176-for-670) with six homers, 30 doubles and 84 RBI in 185 games. Defensively, Diaz was one of the better backstops in the International League, throwing out 38.9 percent (44-for-113) of runners attempting to steal against him. He was named to the IL's mid- and postseason All-Star team at catcher in 2015 after earning those same accolades in the Eastern League in 2014.

Diaz originally signed with Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on Nov. 7, 2008. He first reached the majors in September 2015 and has caught for the Pirates over each of the last four seasons.

