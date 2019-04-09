Durham Bulls Game Notes

Durham Bulls (1-4) at Gwinnett Stripers (4-1) - 12:05 pm

RHP Jake Faria (0-0, 16.88) vs. RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, ---)

The Durham Bulls play game two of a two game series at the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Durham lost the series opener by a final score of 7-2 and now send right-hander Jake Faria on the mound for his second start of the season. He will face right-hander and five-year Major League veteran Mike Foltynewicz, who is in Gwinnett on a rehab assignment from the Atlanta Braves.

