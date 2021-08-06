Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators
August 6, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (43-38, 6.0 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (29-51, 19.5 GB SW Div, 6th)
RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (3-3, 5.89 ERA) VS. RHP JACKSON TETREAULT (1-0, 3.28 ERA)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 / 7:00 PM / FNB FIELD
GAME #82 / ROAD GAME #39 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 AT HARRISBURG, 6:00 PM - FNB FIELD
RHP BEAU BRIESKE (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP MARIO SANCHEZ (2-6, 3.38 ERA)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 AT HARRISBURG, 1:00 PM - FNB FIELD
RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (1-2, 4.66 ERA) vs. TBA
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
TBA vs. TBA
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves threatened often on Thursday night at FNB Field but could not bounce back from an early deficit, falling to the Harrisburg Senators 3-2. Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Senators starter Cade Cavalli on a two-out Andre Lipcius base hit to score one run. Harrisburg quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first against Erie starter Joey Wentz. Cole Freeman led off with a single and was doubled home by Jackson Cluff. The Senators took the lead in the second when Wentz loaded the bases. Freeman singled home one run, and the other scored on a sacrifice fly. Erie closed the gap in the sixth against. After a two-out error, Brady Policelli singled home Lipcius to make it a one-run game but the 'Wolves would get no closer. The Erie bullpen was on point once again as a trio of relievers in Cale Coshow, Ruben Garcia and Brad Bass held the Senators off the scoreboard for the final 4.1 innings of the contest.
