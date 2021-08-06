August 6, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

RALLY FALLS SHORT - The Sea Dogs trailed the Rumble Ponies after the second inning after a two-out homer by Hayden Senger and runs sprinkled in the third, fifth and seventh innings by Binghamton. In the top of the eighth inning, the Sea Dogs moved two runs across after doubles by Wil Dalton and Tanner Nishioka. Portland had the tying run at third-base in the top of the ninth, but were unable to move him across and the Sea Dogs fell, 4-3.

RUNNERS IN SCORING POSITION - As a team, the Sea Dogs are batting .282 with runners in scoring position. Pedro Castellanos' average improves to .262 with three doubles and three homers when he steps to the plate with runners in scoring position. Jeisson Rosario is also clutch, batting .380 with 26 RBI and two doubles.

COTTAM CONTINUES TO IMPRESS - Catcher Kole Cottam has made his presence known since joining the Sea Dogs last week in Portland. Through five games, Cottam is batting .500 (7-for-14) with three doubles, one run and one RBI. Last night, he had two of the three hits allowed by Binghamton's starter, Adam Oller. Both were doubles.

GRANT WILLIAMS RETURNS - Grant Williams rejoins the Sea Dogs after he played in 6 games for AAA Worcester and batted .118 (2-for-17) with 6 strikeouts and one stolen base. Tonight is he the lead-off batter for Portland and will play second base.

TRISTON CASAS GOING FOR GOLD - Triston Casas and Team USA will be playing for an Olympic gold medal after they defeated South Korea 7-2 in the semifinals on Thursday, August 5 to advance to the gold medal match. They'll face Japan on Saturday, August 7 at 6 a.m. ET. Casas leads all players in Tokyo with eight RBIs and is tied with Israel's Danny Valencia for the most homers.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain in tied for second place in the Northeast League with the Akron RubberDucks, 1.5 games out of first place. The Somerset Patriots continue to have a hold on the top spot of the league, but saw their six game winning streak come to an end last night. The Bowie Baysox are in third place, 2.5 games out of first place.

ON THE MOUND - Andrew Politi will take the ball for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched 7/31 vs New Hampshire and tossed 6.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking two and striking out a career-high eight batters. Politi has faced the Rumble Ponies once. On 6/20 in Rumble Town he tossed 2.1 innings allowing five runs on four hits while walking five and striking out four.

