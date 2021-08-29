Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Bowie Baysox

August 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (54-47, 8.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (58-41, 3.5 GB SW Div, 2nd)

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-5, 4.46 ERA) VS. LHP Drew Rom (2-1, 5.73 ERA)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29 / 1:35 PM / Prince George's Stadium

GAME #102 / ROAD GAME #54 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 vs. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

wednESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 VS. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 VS. HARRISBURG, 6:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves notched their second comeback victory of the week as they took down the Bowie Baysox 6-5 on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium. Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Bowie starter Grayson Rodriguez. Yariel Gonzalez led off the game with a walk and Drew Ward followed with his 12th home run of the season for a 2-0 lead. Bowie punched ahead with five straight runs, most on a grand slam by Johnny Rizer in the fourth inning. Erie scored individual runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings on key base hits to tie the game at five, and Josh Lester put Erie ahead in the ninth with a solo home run, his 24th of the season. Joe Navilhon (3-3) earned the win for Erie. He tossed 2.2 hitless innings allowing a walk with four strikeouts. Navilhon worked a 1-2-3 ninth with a pair of strikeouts, preserving the win. Diogenes Almengo (6-3) took the loss for Bowie allowing the home run to Lester in one inning of work.

