Ducks Surrender 6 Homers, Lose 7-4 Finale in Somerset

August 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks scored four first-inning runs, but the Somerset Patriots rallied to hit six home runs, including three to take the lead in the eighth inning, for a 7-4 victory that evenly split the six-game between first-place clubs at TD Bank Ballpark Sunday night. Akron holds the league's best record by 2.5 games over Bowie and three over Somerset.

Turning Point

With Akron leading 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Somerset first baseman Chad Bell hit a leadoff home run to center field against right-hander Nick Mikolajchak. Two batters later, third baseman Oliver Dunn hit a solo home run to center field to give Somerset a 5-4 lead. After a walk to second baseman Jesus Bastidas, shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run home run - his team's first non-solo homer - to right-center field for a 7-4 Patriots lead.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks left-hander Juan Hillman allowed three Patriots solo home runs in his five-inning start, as catcher Josh Breaux homered in the first, New York Yankees rehabbing shortstop Gleyber Torres homered in the third, and right fielder Isiah Gilliam homered in the fourth. Hillman allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Left-hander Jake Miednik got two outs in the sixth before allowing two hits and a walk to load the bases. Left-hander Ben Krauth got the last out of the inning and worked a scoreless seventh. Mikolajchak allowed the three eighth-inning homers while recording two outs, before right-hander Manuel Alvarez got the final out of the inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks their runs in the first inning. Center fielder Will Brennan hit a leadoff single and later scored on right fielder Steven Kwan's RBI double down the left-field line. Left fielder George Valera added an RBI single, designated hitter Chris Roller singled, and catcher Bo Naylor hit a two-out, two-run single for a 4-0 lead. Akron did not have another runner in scoring position until the ninth, when consecutive walks brought the tying run to bat before the final three outs.

Notebook

Akron has split back-to-back series, including a road series for the first time...Somerset plays its next series in Bowie and will visit Akron Sept. 14-19 to end the season...The Patriots outhomered Akron, 12-4, in the series, but were 0-for-29 with runners in scoring position the last three games (27 innings)...Game Time: 3:07... Attendance: 4,710.

On the Pond

Union Home Mortgage Welcomes You Home to Canal Park for a six-game RubberDucks homestand with the Altoona Curve, beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. EDT. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.