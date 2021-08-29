Orimoloye Has Two Hits, RBI But Fisher Cats Fall

Manchester, N.H. - Demi Orimoloye went 2-for-4, driving in a run, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NY Mets) 8-4 on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium. The teams split a six-game series.

Each team scored three times in the first inning. Binghamton's Carlos Rincon hit a three-run homer and New Hampshire (47-50) scored on singles by Vinny Capra, a groundout by Jordan Groshans, and a single by Orimoloye.

The Rumble Ponies (46-53) moved back in front in the second. Carlos Cortes reached on a fielder's choice, and singles by Luis Carpio and Brett Baty made it 4-3.

Binghamton scored four more runs in the fourth before the Fisher Cats hit for a run in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded on a hit-by-pitch and a pair of walks, LJ Talley grounded out, allowing Samad Taylor to score to make it 8-4.

Luis Quiñones (L, 2-3) took the loss for the Fisher Cats. The New Hampshire bullpen kept Binghamton off the board after the fourth inning with scoreless relief from Jon Harris, Parker Caracci, Graham Spraker, and Sean Rackowski.

Allan Winans (W, 1-1), who pitched 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Binghamton picked up the win.

The Fisher Cats continue the homestand on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. with the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox). The teams will complete a suspended game from July 4 before a regularly scheduled seven-inning game. Portland will play at Delta Dental Stadium through Sunday, September 5. Tickets are available at nhfishercats.com.

