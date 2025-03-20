Game Day Hub: March 21 vs. Tri-City

March 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks wrap up the 2024-2025 regular season this weekend with a pair of games. The Tri-City Americans visit the VMC for the third and final time tonight at 7:00 p.m. PST. with a special Jersey Off The Backs ceremony following the game.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Upcoming Playoff Games:

Round 1, Game 1 - Tuesday, April 1 - BUY TICKETS

Round 1, Game 2 - Wednesday, April 2 - BUY TICKETS

Celebrating the 20s & Team Awards

As we gear up for the 2025 WHL Playoffs, we have the opportunity to celebrate three standout players of the 2024-2025 season. Before the puck drops, we will have a special ceremony to honor our 20-year-old skaters - Kyle Chyzowski, Ryder Thompson, and Tyson Jugnauth - as they play in their final regular-season home game. Each player has earned and received tremendous fan support, and we can't wait to hear you cheer them on as they are recognized on the jumbotron.

Following that ceremony, we will also announce the winners of this year's team awards:

Winterhawk Award - Given to the player who embodies character, leadership and heart & soul.

Jann and Robert Boss Best Defensive Player Award - Given to the player who performs best in the defensive aspects of the game.

Rookie of the Year Award - Given to the top first-year player on the team, determined by the team.

Sportsmanship and Ability Award - Given to the player who excels in sportsmanship and quality of play

Scholastic Player of the Year Award - Given to the player who displays excellence both in the classroom and on the ice

Portland Winterhawks Booster Club Memorial and Most Popular Player Award - Given to a fan-favorite Winterhawk, as determined by the Portland Winterhawks Booster Club.

Most Valuable Player - Given to the Winterhawk voted by his teammates to be most crucial to the team's success.

Last Time Out

On Sunday afternoon, the Portland Winterhawks secured the No. 5 seed in the 2025 WHL Playoffs by defeating the Vancouver Giants 4-2. Diego Buttazzoni opened the scoring for Portland before Vancouver tied the game. The Winterhawks regained the lead with a pair of goals. Alex Weiermair (21) and Kyle Chyzowski (41) scored just over seven minutes apart to send the team to the dressing room up 3-1. Following a Jaden Lipinski goal 4:48 into the final frame, Carter Sotheran secured the victory with his sixth goal of the year. His backhanded flip out of the defensive zone hit the empty net with 18 seconds left. 17-year-old netminder Ondřej Štěbeták made 26 saves on 28 shots for his 23rd win of the year.

50/50 Raffle: BUY RAFFLE TICKETS - Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other part of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund.

Tri-City Americans Game

The Tri-City Americans enter the evening with a 31-27-6-1 record and visit the Rose City, having also clinched a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

The Americans currently hold the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoff battle heading into the weekend, trailing the Vancouver Giants by three points.

Tri-City's offense is driven by Leduc, Alberta, native Jake Sloan, who has a team-high 71 points (29G, 42A). Colorado Avalanche fifth-round selection Max Curran is two points behind with 69 (21G, 48A). Standing six-foot-three, Curran's ten points (4G, 6A) is the most by a Tri-City skater in the season matchup with Portland. On the backend, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Jackson Smith paces his squad with 48 points (7G, 41A), including three assists in the last meeting with the Winterhawks on January 24.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and the Tri-City Americans play their sixth and final regular-season game. Portland is 3-0-1-1 against Tri-City in the previous five matchups. Every contest has been close, with the margin of victory being two goals or fewer. Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski has a series-high 13 points.

