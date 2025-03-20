Victory+ and WHL Come Together on Most Comprehensive Streaming Deal in Junior Hockey History

Calgary, Alberta - Victory+, the premier sports streaming service owned by Western Canadian tech company A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), and the leading free, ad-supported streaming service for live and on-demand sports content, is proud to announce a groundbreaking multi-year deal with the Western Hockey League (WHL). The deal will see the WHL regular season and playoff games streamed for free on Victory+ starting with the 2025 WHL Playoffs. This will be the first time in the WHL's history that their games will be available to stream for free to fans around the world, marking a new chapter in the accessibility of live sports.

The WHL, the world's finest development league for junior hockey players, is set to deliver thrilling playoff action to millions of fans, with all games available to stream globally on Victory+ starting on March 28, 2025. Operating in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest United States, the WHL aligns with the Victory+ mission to provide fans with high-quality, easily accessible sports content, creating an exciting new opportunity for hockey enthusiasts.

Through this groundbreaking partnership between Victory+ and the WHL, hockey fans can look forward to enjoying a completely new content ecosystem focused entirely on hockey's next generation of stars. Victory+ and the WHL will offer free livestreaming of more than 700 WHL Regular Season games featuring all 22 WHL Clubs, the WHL Playoffs, classic games from the WHL archives, and unique on-demand content.

Fans of the WHL are familiar with the current star-studded cast of players, including Gavin McKenna, Andrew Cristall, and Berkly Catton, while hockey fans also know a strong collection of WHL Alumni, including Connor Bedard, Leon Draisaitl, Mathew Barzal, Jarome Iginla, Shea Weber, Mike Modano, and more. For nearly 60 years, the WHL has served as a direct pipeline to the NHL, with nearly 2,200 players selected in the NHL Draft since 1967 and 130 former WHL players spread across 32 NHL opening night rosters for the 2024-25 season.

"I spent my youth cheering for the WHL team in my community, so it's been a personal milestone for me to help bring junior hockey to a new generation of fans," said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), the parent company of Victory+. "It's a privilege to be working alongside WHL leadership and owners who share our fan-first vision. This is a major step in our mission to make sports content more accessible to fans everywhere and we're excited to build on the amazing work already being done to shine a spotlight and grow the world of junior hockey."

The WHL Playoffs will be available on Victory+ without geo-restrictions, giving fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams and players on the road to the championship. With Victory+ offering a free, ad-supported streaming service, this ensures that the game is accessible to everyone, no matter where they are or what devices they use, including Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android and web browser.

"The WHL envisions a massive opportunity to bring fans closer to the game with unlimited access through Victory+," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "WHL players and Clubs are deeply connected to our communities, and we represent the No. 1 passion point for hockey fans in the majority of markets in which we operate. This alliance with Victory+ will vastly extend the reach of the WHL product and give hockey fans around the world visibility to our great players competing at the very highest level of junior hockey." The WHL Playoffs will be available to stream live and on-demand starting March 28, 2025, and continuing until the beginning of the WHL Championship Series. Fans will be able to watch the complete 2025/26 WHL season beginning in September 2025.

Victory+ continues to enhance the fan experience by offering both live events and exclusive content from a variety of sports leagues. Fans can find more information on where to download the Victory+ app here and additional updates and future offerings can be found at www.victoryplus.com.

