Cougars vs. Royals: Game Preview: 03/21/25

March 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars conclude their regular season this weekend in a pivotal clash against their division rival Victoria Royals at the CN Centre.

When: Friday, Mar. 21

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Watch: WHL Live

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Cougars Record: 40-20-3-4 (86 Points - 2nd BC Division - 4th Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 5-3 win over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, Mar. 15

Royals Record: 39-17-3-7 (88 Points - 1st BC Division - 2nd Western Conference)

Royals Last Game: A 5-3 win over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday, Mar. 19

BIG WEEKEND AHEAD

This weekend's matchups will determine the final standings for both the Cougars and Royals and decide their first-round opponents in the 2025 WHL Playoffs. The Cougars could face the Tri-City Americans, Portland Winterhawks, or Vancouver Giants in Round One. Prince George kicks off their postseason run on Friday, March 28, at the CN Centre.

WHOSE HOUSE? OUR HOUSE!

The Cougars have been dominant on home ice, boasting a 23-4-3-2 record at the CN Centre. They've won nine of their last ten games at home and aim to keep that momentum rolling tonight.

DYNAMIC DUO IN NET

The goaltending tandem of Josh Ravensbergen and Cooper Michaluk has been lights out, backstopping the Cougars to nine wins in their last ten games. Ravensbergen enters the weekend with victories in eight of his last nine home starts, while Michaluk is riding a three-game winning streak.

HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH VICTORIA

This marks the 44th meeting between the Cougars and Royals over the past five seasons, with Prince George holding a dominant 31-8-2-2 record in that span. At the CN Centre, the Cats have been even stronger, going 15-2-2-2 against Victoria. This season, the teams are deadlocked at 3-2-0-1 in the series.

RETRO WEEKEND!

It's Retro Weekend at the CN Centre! The Cougars will hit the ice in specialty jerseys, which will be raffled off after Saturday's game. Tonight is also Riley Heidt Bobblehead Night-the first 500 kids (ages 3-18, non-season members) will receive a free bobblehead at the front entrance. Additional bobbleheads of the Cougars' captain will be available for purchase at the team shop.

SCOUTING THE ROYALS

Victoria enters the weekend with points in eight of their last ten games, fresh off wins against Kamloops and Kelowna. The Royals made key moves at the trade deadline, adding snipers Brandon Lisowsky and Kenta Isogai, along with solidifying their goaltending by acquiring Johnny Hicks (19) from the BCHL's Brooks Bandits.

Up front, the Royals are led by 2025 NHL Draft prospect Cole Reschny, who has racked up 89 points (25G, 64A) in 61 games. They've also gotten a career-best season from Teydon Trembecky, who has 44 goals on the year.

THEY SAID IT:

"We are feeling good about our game. We have our mojo and confidence which is a good thing. There is so much belief in every single guy in our room and we are looking forward to this weekend. At the end of the day, we are just going to worry about ourselves and throw the best games we can at them." Riley Heidt on the Weekend ahead

"It would be pretty cool, it would mean a lot to us. We just want to be playing our best hockey this weekend and going into playoffs" - Josh Ravensbergen on the opportunity to clinch another BC Division crown

"You obviously want to be playing your best hockey going into the playoffs. We have had some ups and downs this season, but with a week left and playoffs around the corner, there's a lot of juice throughout the group, and when you are playing good, there is a lot more confidence." - GM & HC Mark Lamb on the Weekend ahead

