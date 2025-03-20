Daniel Hauser Becomes WHL All-Time Wins Leader

March 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen returned to the win column on Wednesday night, dominating the visiting Red Deer Rebels 5-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It was a historic night for goaltender Daniel Hauser, who became the WHL's all-time wins leader with 123 career victories. It was also a milestone night for forward Oliver Tulk, who reached the 100 point mark for the first time in his career with his two-point performance.

Calgary got off to a quick start with Captain Carson Wetsch opened the scoring just one minute into the game. Hunter Aura followed up with another goal, giving Calgary a 2-0 lead heading into the second period. The offense continued in the second, with Brandon Gorzynski scoring his 17th of the season. Sawyer Mynio and Ethan Moore added two power-play goals to round out Calgary's scoring. Red Deer's Samuel Drancak scored the lone Rebels goal in the third period, making the final score 5-1.

Hauser made 21 saves in the historic win, passing Nolan Maier to become the WHL's all-time leader in wins. Over 175 games, Hauser holds a record of 123-36-8-1, with a 2.59 GAA and .910 SV%.

Tulk's two assists helped him reach the 100-point milestone for the first time in his career. Over 260 games, Tulk has accumulated 259 points (111g, 148a).

The win also ties Calgary with the Medicine Hat Tigers for first place in the Eastern Conference and Central Division. Calgary sits with a season record of 44-16-3-3.

Calgary will now head to Red Deer on Saturday, March 22, for the second half of their home-and-home series with the Rebels. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. at Peavey Mart Centrium. Calgary will wrap up their 68-game regular season schedule on Sunday, March 23, when they host Medicine Hat at Scotiabank Saddledome for Fan Appreciation Day. The game will start at 5:00 p.m.

