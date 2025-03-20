Hitmen Goaltender Hauser Sets All-Time WHL Wins Record

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Calgary Hitmen netminder Daniel Hauser is the all-time winningest goaltender in WHL history. Hauser established a new WHL record for wins Wednesday evening, collecting the 123rd victory of his WHL career with a 5-1 triumph over the Red Deer Rebels.

Hauser, who turned 21 years old January 29, set the WHL record by turning aside 21 shots.

The product of Chestermere, Alta., surpassed the previous WHL record of 122 wins, established by Saskatoon Blades netminder Nolan Maier in April 2022. Hauser equaled Maier's mark Saturday, March 16, when he made 24 saves in a 3-1 road win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Hauser's first career WHL win came March 15, 2021, when he made 14 stops for the Winnipeg ICE in a 6-4 victory over the Swift Current Broncos. The 5-foot-11, 166-pound puckstopper went on to enjoy a record-setting start to his WHL career, going 20-0-2 before suffering his first regulation loss. The 22-game stretch established a new CHL record for consecutive games started in a career without a regulation loss.

As he finishes out his WHL career with his hometown team, Hauser is piecing together an outstanding final chapter, going 20-4-0-0 with 1.94 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and five shutouts since being acquired by the Hitmen from the Wenatchee Wild. From February 17 through March 15, Hauser strung together an impressive nine-game winning streak.

Hauser was acquired by the Hitmen in a blockbuster trade on January 2, 2025. He won back-to-back WHL Goaltender of the Week honours (March 3 and February 24) and was named WHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

Selected by the ICE in the sixth round (120th overall) of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, Hauser has enjoyed a stellar WHL career, including five consecutive seasons with a winning record. In 175 career WHL outings, Hauser owns a record of 123-36-8-1 with a 2.59 GAA, .910 SV% and 17 shutouts.

Hauser is also a two-time member of the WHL's East Division First All-Star Team (2021-22, 2022-23).

Backed by Hauser, the Hitmen have clinched a berth in the 2025 WHL Playoffs. They will open the first round of the WHL Playoffs at home with Games 1 and 2 scheduled for Friday, March 28, and Sunday, March 30, respectively.

Hauser and the Hitmen continue to chase the Medicine Hat Tigers for first place in the WHL's Central Division and Eastern Conference. The Hitmen will wrap up the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season with two games this weekend - Saturday at Red Deer and Sunday versus Medicine Hat.

