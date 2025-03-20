Preview: Americans at Winterhawks - March 21, 2025

March 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans stumbled out of the gate against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday, falling behind just 1:12 into the game in a 5-1 loss at home. Cruz Pavao scored the lone goal for the Americans, who were stymied by goaltender Scott Ratzlaff as he made 41 saves in the victory. That included a penalty shot save on Jake Sloan in the first period, the first penalty shot of the season for Tri-City.

VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the sixth and final meeting of the year against Portland. The Americans hold a 2-3 record against the Winterhawks with wins on Oct 20 (4-3 OT) and Jan 3 (7-6 SO). Tri-City has struggled in Portland over the last few years with a 3-18-1-0 record since the 2019-20 season.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Jake Sloan (29-42-71) Kyle Chyzowski (41-63-104)

Max Curran (21-48-69) Tyson Jugnauth (13-75-88)

Brandon Whynott (25-33-58) Diego Buttazzoni (36-38-74)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Power Play - 16.4% (37-for-225) Power Play - 25.0% (66-for-264)

Penalty Kill - 77.2% (186-for-241) Penalty Kill - 74.9% (182-for-243)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

