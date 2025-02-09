Game Day, Game 51, Firebirds at 67's - 2 p.m.

February 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 51 - Firebirds at 67's

TD Place

Ottawa, Ontario

2:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Kaden Pitre scored to bring the Firebirds within one in the third period but Flint could not pull any closer as they were beaten by the Kingston Frontenacs, 3-1 on Friday night at Slush Puppie Place.

EXCELLENCE IN NET: Nathan Day stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in Flint's 3-1 loss in Kingston on Friday night, his fourth consecutive game allowing two goals or fewer. In his last four games, dating back to January 30 against the Windsor Spitfires, Day has stopped 114 of 121 shots faced. He is 2-1-0-1 with a 1.72 goals against average and a .942 save percentage in his last four starts. The Edmonton Oilers prospect enters Sunday's action with a 3.05 GAA and a .891 save percentage.

AGAINST THE 67'S: Flint faces Ottawa for the second and final time this season on Sunday afternoon. The Birds beat the 67's, 8-1, on home ice on January 3. It was the most goals the Firebirds have scored in a single game this season and their largest margin of victory. Josh Colosimo had a goal and three assists, Matthew Wang put up two goals and an assist and Karlis Flugins scored twice to lead the way for the Firebirds. Flint outshot Ottawa, 47-10 in the win, their most shots in a game and the fewest they have allowed by an opponent.

OTTAWA'S PLUMMET: On December 15, the 67's beat the North Bay Battalion, 4-3, to earn their fourth win in their past five games and improve their record to 13-11-2-4. In the 20 games since, Ottawa is 3-15-1-1.

DOWN THE STRETCH: Flint has 18 games remaining in the regular season and sits in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Birds have two games left against fifth-place Erie, three against fourth-place Saginaw and two against seventh-place Sarnia.

ODDS AND ENDS: Ottawa will be short two players due to suspension on Sunday. Forward Will Gerrior is suspended pending review and forward Luca Pinelli is serving game three of his four game suspension...Flint is 0-6-0-0 in games played on Sundays this season...the Firebirds are 2-3-1-1 all-time in Ottawa. Flint won during its last visit to TD Place, 4-3 in OT on December 2, 2023.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will return home on Friday night to take on the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

