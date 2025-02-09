Gens Battle Greyhounds on Super Bowl Sunday

February 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals stay at home as they take on the Soo Greyhounds after taking down the Ottawa 67's on Friday night.

Oshawa took down divisional foes the Ottawa 67's 5-2 in a chippy second half of a home-and-home. The Generals are sitting just two points back from the Brantford Bulldogs for the top spot in the East Division, and with two games in hand.

The Soo Greyhounds are making their lone trip of the season to the Tribute Communities Centre, coming off a tough 4-2 loss to the Barrie Colts. It has been a learning season for the Greyhounds having moved many of their veteran players at the deadline.

It has been a while since these two teams last faced off and it was the Generals getting a 4-3 overtime win late last season.

In a game where the Gens never had the lead it was Calum Ritchie getting his second of the game in overtime to break the Soo fans' hearts.

For the Generals watch out for former Soo Greyhound and Nashville Predators prospect Andrew Gibson. Since being acquired by Oshawa at the trade deadline Gibson has collected six points in 11 games including two goals and four helpers.

On the Greyhounds side keep an eye out for former Oshawa General Brady Smith. In 11 games with his new team, Smith has seven points, four of which are goals.

