Gens Shut out Soo 6-0 on Super Bowl Sunday

February 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are ending this weekend on a high after playing the Sault St.Marie (Soo) Greyhounds on Superbowl Sunday and securing a 6-0 shutout.

The Soo came out hot and were fast to generate chances in front of goaltender Jacob Oster, as for Andrew Gibson, this game was close to home playing against his old team.

The Gens quickly turned things down, as Anthony Figliomeni stepped in front of the net and fired in the first goal. The first period was easy for the Gens, as Ethan Martin flew in and scored the game's second goal.

Going into the second, the Gens circulated the Soo zone, and for the first half, neither of the teams was able to make any changes.

Beckett Sennecke fired many times at the net, and with four minutes left in the period, he secured his 30th of the season.

A minute later, Lauri Sinivuori scores in back-to-back games, receiving his 14th of the season and making it a 4-0 game. The third period was another successful finish for the Gens, as the Soo continued to give up penalties out of frustration.

Early in the third, Colby Barlow sniped in a quick one-timer securing his 28th of the season, assisted by Sennecke and Gibson. Oster who continued to play a clean game made a total of 28 saves and recorded his second shutout of the season.

Late in the third, the Soo tried to get a goal on the board, but Owen Griffin received a big pass from Noah Powell and Scored the 6th and final goal of the game.

The Generals will hit the road to face the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday, February 11th. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. The next time the Gens will be at home is Saturday, February 15th, to face the Brampton Steelheads, puck drops at 7:05 pm., get tickets here.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.