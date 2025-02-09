Frontenacs Head to Owen Sound for Matinee Matchup

The Kingston Frontenacs are wrapping up a busy week in Owen Sound this afternoon for their final regular season matchup against the Attack in a 2pm puck drop. Their one and only previous contest against each other this season came back on November 15th; a 7-1 statement victory for the Fronts. Highlighted by a two goal game from Maleek McGowan, the first career goal for Nolan Buttar, and 37 saves from Mason Vaccari; the Frontenacs made it look easy against the Attack the last time out.

Rebound Strong

It hasn't happened all season, but last night was the first time the Frontenacs were shut out and failed to score a goal. The usually electric, high powered offense was nowhere to be found as outside of a select few, the team looked sluggish. It seemed as if the insane stretch of games and travel caught up with them yesterday in Brampton.

Today offers Kingston the opportunity to end the weekend on a positive note in Owen Sound against a rebuilding Attack team. While the Attack are 17-27-3-3 and currently outside of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Frontenacs cannot afford to take them lightly. Owen Sound lost by only a goal to the Kitchener Rangers on Friday night and beat the North Bay Battalion 4-1 last night and have had a pretty good weekend, all things considered. The Frontenacs need to keep it simple and get back to their game that has made them so successful this season and come home with 4/6 points on the weekend.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Ethan Miedema (#15)

He played in his 250th OHL game on Friday night, and this afternoon marks number 252. Ethan Miedema is on pace to have a career year as he needs just two more points to match his 52 point best from the 2022-23 season, and three to beat it. He's found success alongside Ethan Hay and Gage Heyes on a line that can score but is also put out in important defensive assignments.

Owen Sound - Landon Hookey (#10)

The Owen Sound captain isn't just leading the way in the locker room, but also the points race for the Attack. The Sarnia, ON native has 53 points on the season, 21 more than the second place Pierce Mbuyi. The overage forward is having a career year for the Attack, and his 6'5", 222lb frame has a lot to do with that. Hookey uses his size to his advantage whenever he can as he is excellent at getting position in front of the opposition's net.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

