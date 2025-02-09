Firebirds Cruise in Ottawa, 5-2

OTTAWA, Ont. - Kaden Pitre had five assists, Connor Clattenburg put up two goals and an assist and the Flint Firebirds dropped the Ottawa 67's, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at TD Place. Flint finished its three-game Eastern Ontario road trip with four of a possible six points.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint opened the scoring late in the first period. Clattenburg fired a shot from the right wing circle that ricocheted off Alex Kostov and past Jaeden Nelson, giving the Firebirds a 1-0 lead.

Ottawa then tied the game early in the second period after forcing a turnover in front of the Flint net. Kimi Korbler shoved a shot that bounced off a Birds defenseman then off Day's stick and in, evening the score at one.

The Birds then took control with four goals in the second half of the second period. First, Pitre took a shot from the high slot that Clattenburg deflected from the front of the net. It bounced through Nelson and gave the Firebirds the lead. Later, Pitre fed Evan Konyen for a one-timer that he blasted from the top of the left circle and in to make the score 3-1.

Flint struck again when Pitre sprung Kostov who found Clattenburg cutting to the night. He finished in tight, and the lead was three. Finally, Matthew Mania carried the puck through the attacking zone to the left wing. He spun and sent a wrister high past Nelson to give the Firebirds a 5-1 advantage.

The 67's got one more goal on the power play in the third period from Will Gerrior but could not get any closer. Nathan Day finished with 22 saves on 24 shots and the Firebirds cruised to a 5-2 win. Flint improved to 22-24-2-3 in the win while Ottawa dropped to 16-27-3-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Kaden Pitre set a career-high in point and assists with five assists. He factored in on all five Firebirds goals. Pitre also set a Birds single-game season high for both assists and points...Connor Clattenburg recorded his second two-goal game of the season and finished with three points. He is a native of nearby Arnprior, Ontario and was playing in front of friends and family...Nathan Day has allowed two goals or fewer in each of his last five starts.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds return home on Friday night to take on the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

