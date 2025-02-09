Fronts Take Care of Business Sunday Afternoon

Fronts Take Care of Business Sunday Afternoon

February 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release


Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | OS 0

0:34 Emil Pieniniemi (7) - Cal Uens, Tuomas Uronen

KGN 2 | OS 0

1:27 Gage Heyes (15)

KGN 3 | OS 0

1:27 Gage Heyes (16) - Emil Pieniniemi, Ethan Hay

2nd Period

KGN 3 | OS 1

7:57 Landen Hookey (24) - Pierce Mbuyi, James Petrovski

KGN 3 | OS 2

16:25 Tristan Delisle (9) - Braedyn Rogers, Landen Hookey

3rd Period

KGN 4 | OS 2

19:08 Gage Heyes (17) - Cedrick Guindon, Ethan Miedema (Empty Net)

Final Score

4-2 Kingston

