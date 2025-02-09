Fronts Take Care of Business Sunday Afternoon
February 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | OS 0
0:34 Emil Pieniniemi (7) - Cal Uens, Tuomas Uronen
KGN 2 | OS 0
1:27 Gage Heyes (15)
KGN 3 | OS 0
1:27 Gage Heyes (16) - Emil Pieniniemi, Ethan Hay
2nd Period
KGN 3 | OS 1
7:57 Landen Hookey (24) - Pierce Mbuyi, James Petrovski
KGN 3 | OS 2
16:25 Tristan Delisle (9) - Braedyn Rogers, Landen Hookey
3rd Period
KGN 4 | OS 2
19:08 Gage Heyes (17) - Cedrick Guindon, Ethan Miedema (Empty Net)
Final Score
4-2 Kingston
