Game Day - March 2nd - GUE vs. SAR

March 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Sunday afternoon in Sarnia.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Montana's Guelph to cheer on the Storm today! Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Max Namestnikov

3rd overall pick of the Sarnia Sting in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection

Has 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) in 54 games this season

Has 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) in his last 10 games

Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting

Zach Filak

163rd overall pick of the Sarnia Sting in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection

Has 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 58 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sarnia 1-0-1-0 Guelph 1-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sarnia 1-1-2-0 Guelph 3-0-1-0

Last 5 Years Sarnia 6-7-4-2 Guelph 13-4-1-1

Last 5 Years SAR vs. GUE @ Sarnia Sarnia 3-5-1-1 Guelph 7-2-1-0

Last 5 Years SAR vs. GUE @ Guelph Sarnia 3-2-3-1 Guelph 6-2-0-1

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

