Malcolm Spence Strikes Twice, Erie Offense Explodes for Seven Goals in Win

March 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - Sunday Family Funday is here! The first Sunday home game of the 2024-25 season would welcome the last-place Peterborough Petes to town to close out the season series. The Erie Otters would look to close out the weekend with a win, after a tough loss to Flint the night prior. With a chance to sweep the series, Erie would hope to continue its recent success against the East Division foe.

The Otters would draw first blood on Sunday afternoon hockey against the Peterborough Petes. Less than two minutes after puck drop, Pano Fimis (26) would crack the game open and give the Otters a 1-0 lead. Erie would go on the early powerplay and have a chance to assert their dominance on the man advantage, and it would be Sam Alfano (36) to pull the Otters up to a 2-0 lead. On the other end, Charlie Burns would get the start in net for Erie. At the halfway point in the period, the Otters would already have 12 shots on net, testing Zach Bowen early and often. With 9:10 left to play, Erie would go on their first penalty kill of the game and their special teams would remain strong on the weekend to kill it cleanly. A relentless Erie offense would finish out the first period on the powerplay before returning to the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

Erie would finish the final minute of last period's powerplay and wait no time in hammering on the shots in the opening minutes. Dylan Edwards would find Martin Misiak (19) on the breakaway, and the Otters would run away further with a 3-0 lead and 16:17 left to play. There would be no escape for Zach Bowen in net for the Petes as Erie's offense would continue to pile on the shots. Right off the face-off after media timeout, the gloves would drop and chaos would erupt on the ice. The benches would clear and even coaches would have words. When the dust finally settled, game misconducts would be handed out to Alex Messier and new head coach Chris Mallette on the Erie side and Graydon Strohack and head coach Rob Wilson. When play finally resumed, the Otters would be on a five-minute penalty kill. A man disadvantage would not be enough to stop Erie's momentum, and Malcolm Spence (25) would put the puck right past Zach Bowen off the rebound and give the Otters a 4-0 lead with 10:15 left to play. Callum Hughes would find his way to the box, and the Otters would find themselves in a five-on-three battle. Charlie Burns and the Erie defense would come up huge, denying the Petes at the doorstep multiple times to keep a stellar performance going and letting the initial five-minute penalty expire. Even strength play would finally resume and the Otters would continue to knock on Peterborough's door. Malcolm Spence (26) would snipe the puck past Zach Bowen for his second goal of the night and the Otters would control the game with a 5-0 lead. Erie would go on their seventh penalty kill of the period in the final three minutes. With a powerplay opportunity, the Petes would finally break past the stonewall defense and cut the lead to 5-1. A period of mayhem would expire, Otters up by four and outshooting the Petes 32-18.

The Petes would strike the first 65 seconds of the third and final period, firing the puck past Charlie Burns to cut the Erie lead to 5-2. Erie would break through the Petes' defense to reassert their dominance, with Dylan Edwards (17) finding the back of the net to make it a 6-2 game. A brief tangle in front of the penalty boxes would see both Garrett Frazer and Adam Levac sent off for roughing, but no damage would be done on either side. Erie would kill off two back-to-back penalties and, as he exited the box, Lucas Ambrosio (4) would be caught on a breakaway and lift the Otters up 7-2 with 3:28 left to play. Erie's Tyler Challenger would go on a penalty kill and, with 89 seconds left in the game, Ty Henry would join him while Peterborough's Gavin Bryant would be given a ten minute misconduct. A thunderous game would come to an end with an Otters 7-2 victory.

Erie gets a longer reprieve than usual at this time of the year, as they won't take the ice again until Friday evening. The coming weekend will be a full slate of games against the Owen Sound Attack, starting with Women's Empowerment Night (pres. by Erie Women's Empowerment) on Friday night, and Kids Takeover Game (pres. by expERIEnce Children's Museum) on Saturday. The final weeks of the Ontario Hockey League season are here!

